Vigil up in Bhitarkanika to prevent poaching, meat sale

KENDRAPARA: The Forest department has stepped up surveillance in Bhitarkanika national park and nearby areas in the wake of intelligence reports about a possible spurt in hunting of migratory birds, spotted deer and wild boars during the Christmas holidays and New Year.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Manas Kumar Das said a high alert has been sounded in the region to prevent poaching and illegal sale of migratory birds and hunting of spotted deer and wild boars, especially around villages and wetland areas near the park.

“Enhanced surveillance involves coordination between forest personnel and local police to curb hunting, particularly during the winter arrival of migratory species. Forest staff are keeping a tight vigil and night patrolling has been intensified to nab the poachers. We are also monitoring the movement of villagers within the park and its nearby areas,” he said.