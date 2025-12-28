Vigil up in Bhitarkanika to prevent poaching, meat sale
KENDRAPARA: The Forest department has stepped up surveillance in Bhitarkanika national park and nearby areas in the wake of intelligence reports about a possible spurt in hunting of migratory birds, spotted deer and wild boars during the Christmas holidays and New Year.
Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Manas Kumar Das said a high alert has been sounded in the region to prevent poaching and illegal sale of migratory birds and hunting of spotted deer and wild boars, especially around villages and wetland areas near the park.
“Enhanced surveillance involves coordination between forest personnel and local police to curb hunting, particularly during the winter arrival of migratory species. Forest staff are keeping a tight vigil and night patrolling has been intensified to nab the poachers. We are also monitoring the movement of villagers within the park and its nearby areas,” he said.
The ACF informed that a large number of migratory birds have recently descended on the water bodies and mangrove trees of Bhitarkanika to avoid the extreme winter chill in their native habitats. The Forest department is organising awareness camps in many villages to convince locals to protect the migratory birds. Owners of hotels and dhabas have been warned not to purchase bird meat from anybody.
“Many people organise grand feasts during the Christmas holidays for which meat of birds and animals is in high demand. But we are determined to check poaching and nab those involved in it,” he added.
About the allegations of wild boars and spotted deer entering paddy fields in many villages under Rajnagar, Aul and Rajkanika blocks to feast on ripe crops, Das said farmers have been advised not to harm the animals as the Forest department provides compensation to them for their crop loss.