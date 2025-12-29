28-year-old construction worker run over by sand-laden truck in Odisha's Narasinghpur, driver flees

CUTTACK: A 28-year-old youth was killed after being run over by a sand-laden Hyva truck on Ekaral-Ghoradia road within Narasinghpur police limits on Sunday.

The deceased, Prakash Behera was a construction worker by profession. Eyewitnesses said Behera was going to his workplace when he got run over by the truck in front of the Jaymangal panchayat office, killing him on the spot. However instead of stopping, the truck driver fled the area after the accident.

Following Behera’s death, locals staged a road blockade demanding arrest of the driver and seizure of the vehicle besides adequate compensation to the victim’s family.

The road blockade was lifted after police and the local administration reached the spot and assured the protesters of fulfilling their demands. “The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem. We are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and making efforts to nab the driver,” said Narasinghpur IIC Bhabani Shankar Khuntia.