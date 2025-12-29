Appointments to state boards and bodies in January: Odisha BJP president

BHUBANESWAR: As the possibility of a cabinet expansion in the near future appears remote and party leaders aspiring for political rehabilitation increasingly getting restive, the state BJP leadership is seriously contemplating to complete the long-pending appointments of chairpersons to different state-run corporation and boards at the start of the new year.

State party president Manmohan Samal on Sunday told mediapersons that the process of selection of government lawyers and nominations to boards and corporations has now entered its final phase, raising expectations among leaders and workers.

He said the selection for appointment of government lawyers in district courts has already been completed in 23 districts. The Law department has issued notifications for Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Rayagada, Koraput, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Kendrapara, Sonepur and Puri districts. Notification of the remaining districts is likely to be issued on December 29.

He said appointment of public prosecutors (PPs) and assistant public prosecutors (APPs) of the remaining seven districts is expected to be finalised shortly and the complete list is likely to be released in the first week of January.

On the other hand, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said selection of PPs and APPs have been finalised, barring five or six districts. Notification for 12 districts have been issued and the same will be done for the rest of the districts very soon.