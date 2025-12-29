BJP govt committed to ensuring rights of farmers, says Pradhan at Odisha Chasa Samaj event

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the BJP government is committed to ensuring that constitutional rights guaranteed to the farming community are implemented on the ground.

Speaking as the chief guest at the state-level ‘Chasa Mahasamabesh’ at Bamur here, Pradhan said several constructive resolutions adopted at the event would contribute to the all-round development of farmers and have a positive impact in the long run. While the farming community of Odisha is included in the central OBC list, its caste and sub-castes have not been notified, he said, adding that letters have been written to the union ministers concerned in this regard.

The union minister urged the leadership of the Chasa Samaj to expand the organisation by bringing other farming communities under its fold. The community must discharge its responsibilities along with demanding its rights. He identified three focus areas for the Chasa Samaj - education, income generation through agriculture-based products and healthcare. He also called upon the organisation to make agriculture employment-oriented.

Referring to the educational achievements of youths from Athamallik, Deogarh, Hindol and Rairakhol, Pradhan urged other regions to follow their example. Highlighting health concerns, he said sickle-cell disease remains a major issue in the region. “It cannot be solved overnight,” he said, adding that discussions with doctors indicated that pre-marital blood screening is key to controlling the disease.