CEC cuts short Odisha trip over father’s accident, BLO meet off

BHUBANESWAR: Chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s Odisha visit has been cut short by a day after his sudden return to New Delhi on Sunday evening due to a major accident involving his father.

Owing to his sudden departure, all scheduled programmes of the CEC including a meeting with booth-level officers (BLOs) which were slated to be held on Monday, have been cancelled

Expressing regret over the matter, the CEC assured he will visit Odisha again, stating that the state’s art, architecture, hospitality and natural beauty greatly impressed him.

Earlier in the day, Kumar visited the heritage craft village of Raghurajpur and experienced firsthand the exquisite Pattachitra paintings, tussar textiles, woodcraft and other artistic creations made by local artisans. He was accompanied by chief electoral officer of Odisha, RS Gopalan and other senior officials during his visit.

The CEC praised the Pattachitra artisans for keeping the centuries-old culture, traditions and folklore of India alive through the art form and said their work deserves the highest appreciation. He extended his best wishes to the artisans on behalf of the Election Commission of India, and appealed people across the country to visit Raghurajpur and witness its unique artistic heritage. He was also deeply impressed by the Gotipua dance performed by young artistes at Raghurajpur.

Puri collector Dibyajyoti Parida and SP Prateek Singh, on behalf of the district administration, felicitated the CEC with Pattachitra paintings and other handicrafts. While returning to Bhubaneswar, Kumar visited the Dhauli Peace Pagoda and the nearby rock edicts and interacted with Buddhist monks. In the afternoon, the CEC visited Udayagiri hills and its ancient caves.