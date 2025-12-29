Five-year-old spends night in forest beside dying parents after they consume poison in Odisha

DEOGARH: A five year-old child had to spend a cold night in a forest as his parents lay beside him writhing in agony after consuming poison in a suicide bid, under Kundheigola police station area of Deogarh district. The couple from Jiantapali village took the extreme step following a quarrel on Saturday night.

Having undergone the ordeal the whole night, the little boy, however, displayed immense fortitude when he rushed out of the forest at daybreak and alerted the locals of the incident. The parents, though, could not be saved.

According to sources, the deceased Dushmant Majhi, his wife Rinki and their son were returning home on Saturday evening from the woman’s parental house when a quarrel reportedly broke out between them. As tension escalated, they parked the motorcycle near Dalak roadside and walked into the nearby forest where they consumed poison.

The little child witnessed the incident helplessly as Dushmant and Rinki struggled for life and then went still. The child remained beside his father and mother throughout the night inside the forest.