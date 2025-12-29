Forest guard sustains injury after attack by timber mafia in Odisha's Nilagiri range

BALASORE: A forest guard sustained injuries after being reportedly attacked by a group of timber mafia while attempting to seize a vehicle laden with wooden logs in Nilagiri range of Balasore district on Saturday night.

The injured forest guard is Budhuram Hansdah of Semiliguda. The attackers also vandalised the vehicle of the Forest department.

The incident occurred when a team of forest staff intercepted a vehicle illegally transporting timber from Semiliguda area and tried to bring it to the range office. During the operation, the attackers assaulted the staff and damaged the Forest department’s vehicle.

Following a written complaint filed by the forest staff on Sunday morning, Berhampur police in Balasore district detained two persons allegedly involved in the attack.

Range officer Manuwar Khan said the department acted on intelligence regarding illegal movement of timber from a village area. He instructed the staff to rush to the spot. “On reaching the location, the staff found the timber-laden vehicle parked at the spot. The occupants fled on seeing the forest personnel,” Khan said.

When the staff attempted to bring the seized vehicle to the range office, a group of timber mafia suddenly surrounded them and tried to forcibly take away the vehicle. The mafia also assaulted the forest staff when they attempted to record the incident on video and damaged the rear glass of the department’s vehicle.

Despite the attack, the forest staff managed to bring the seized timber-laden vehicle to the range office. Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the facts and take further action in connection with the case.