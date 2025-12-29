I-T dept flags delay by Odisha govt agencies in filing statutory documents; seeks timely compliance

BHUBANESWAR: The Income Tax department has flagged persistent delays in submission of statutory documents by several public and private institutions in Odisha and urged the state government to step in for ensuring timely compliance to safeguard their tax exemption status.

As per the mandatory timelines prescribed under the Income Tax Act, 1961, any trust, society or institution established for charitable or religious purposes, including those wholly or substantially financed by the government are required to obtain registration under section 12AB in order to be eligible for exemption of income tax, in respect of charitable activity carried by them.

Citing that a large number of government organisations, trusts and societies in the state are failing to adhere to the norm, principal chief commissioner of Income Tax (exemptions), New Delhi Debjyoti Das has urged chief secretary Manoj Ahuja to instruct the departments for timely submission of statutory forms to avoid unintended tax liabilities.

He underlined that registration alone is not sufficient to retain tax exemption. One of the essential conditions, Das said, is that such entities must conduct audits and submit audit certificates in the prescribed forms within the statutory deadlines. “Non-compliance would lead to imposition of income tax, as per the statutory provisions,” Das cautioned.