NGT issues notices to Odisha govt, Ramco Cements over alleged violations at Jajpur unit

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Odisha government and other authorities on a petition alleging violations of environmental and forest laws by M/s Ramco Cements Limited at its cement grinding unit located at Haridaspur in Jajpur district.

The petition was filed by Youth United for Sustainable Environment Trust, a Talcher-based NGO, invoking the NGT Act, 2010. It is alleged that RCL violated key EC conditions relating to 90 per cent railway transportation, groundwater abstraction limits, development of 33 per cent green belt and submission of six-monthly compliance reports.

The Trust further claimed that RCL commenced production of dry mortar without prior EC, despite securing a consent to operate from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) in June. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy represented the petitioner.

The Trust, in the interim urged the Tribunal to constitute an independent fact-finding committee to ascertain the factual position of involvement of forest land in the project and further assess the environmental compensation for ecological loss and direct the collector to immediately stop the transportation of final products through roadways.