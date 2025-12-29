Odisha CM urges students to nurture hidden talents alongside academics for future success

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said every individual possesses hidden talents and recognising and nurturing these abilities, along with academic learning, is key to achieving success in life.

Addressing students at the golden jubilee celebration of PM Shri Government High School at Sirigida in Telkoi block, the chief minister said while studying hard is essential, it is not sufficient in today’s technology-driven era. “Keeping pace with technological advancements and developing one’s inherent talents are equally important for success,” he said.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, Majhi said education is no longer limited to securing jobs. It also aims at developing life skills, creativity and value-based learning. He highlighted the importance of communication skills, decision-making ability and a problem-solving mindset, noting that hesitation in these areas often holds students back.

“Similarly, taking quick decisions is also a skill. Many children are hesitant in making decisions. Those who are really smart, decide quickly and get things done. We should always have a problem-solving attitude. It is not good to complain all the time,” he said.

Majhi further said there are many such life skills. If students learn or practice them, they will be very helpful in future.

Stressing the government’s commitment to education, he said a record Rs 41,273 crore has been allocated to the sector in the current state budget. “Education accounts for 14.2 per cent of the total budget and 3.9 per cent of the state GDP, one of the highest proportions in the country,” he said, adding that primary education receives the largest share of this expenditure in Odisha.