Odisha doctors continue daily OPD boycott despite formation of govt panel to discuss demands

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government formed a panel to review the demands of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA), doctors continued to halt OPD works across the state for an hour every day seeking immediate fulfilment of their demands.

OMSA general secretary Sanjib Kumar Pradhan said the government is trying to delay the process by constituting the committee on the pretext of discussion. “We have been subjected to harassment for years together and the government is adopting a dilly-dallying attitude. We want our demands to be immediately fulfilled,” he said.

The government doctors have been demanding remuneration at par with the central government pay scale with abolition of level-15 as followed for other class-I officers of the Odisha government without any precondition.

They have also demanded proportionate cadre restructuring of all grades, incremental incentives for super specialists, specialists, diploma-holding administrators along with postmortem allowance and equal benefits to OMHS and OMES cadres, among others.