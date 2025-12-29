Odisha's Debrigarh sanctuary gets five women enforcement squads to guard forest, wildlife

SAMBALPUR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative towards inclusive wildlife protection in the state, the Hirakud Wildlife Division has inducted five women squads into its enforcement wing, marking a significant shift in the protection strategy of Debrigarh sanctuary.

Of the five selected women, four hail from tribal families residing in villages located along the foothills of the sanctuary. Having grown up amid the forests of Debrigarh, they have closely witnessed the changing dynamics of the sanctuary such as rising human pressure, increasing incidents of electrocution of animals by fringe villagers attempting to protect crops, and the steady growth of cross-border wildlife trade along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh corridor. Their lived experiences and deep-rooted connection with the forest were key factors behind their selection into the enforcement unit.

Authorities of Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary said the women were chosen for their demonstrated commitment to conservation, fearless attitude and aspiration to lead meaningful lives by serving nature. Since October 2025, the recruits have undergone three months of rigorous physical and technical training under women frontline staff of Debrigarh, supported by ex-army personnel deployed in the sanctuary.

The training regime included daily runs of five to seven kilometres, intensive foot patrolling inside the forest during daytime, and night patrols along the sanctuary periphery. They were trained in the use of camera traps, mobile patrol applications, live-wire detectors and maintenance of pressure impression pads inside the forest.

The women were also taught the relevance of foot patrolling, concept of core and inviolate areas and standard operating procedures for self-protection during wildlife encounters. Communication training using VHF sets and walkie-talkies, along with behavioural protocols while moving through dense wildlife habitats, formed a key component of the programme.