Only 33 quintal paddy procured from three Ganjam farmers in 7 days despite elaborate arrangements

BERHAMPUR: Despite claims of elaborate arrangements for smooth paddy purchase, the procurement process in Ganjam district is moving at a snail’s pace, irking farmers across the region.

The district administration has repeatedly asserted that it is fully prepared for kharif paddy procurement and that no eligible farmer will be left out. However, only 33 quintal of paddy have been procured in the last seven days from only three farmers since procurement commenced in the district on December 23.

At a district-level paddy procurement committee meeting held last week in the presence of Mines and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, it was decided that this season’s procurement would exceed last year’s figures. Accordingly, 366 PACS, 109 self-help groups and one pani panchayat were entrusted with the procurement process.

Although around 87,000 tokens were issued to eligible farmers in the first phase, only three cultivators have sold a total of 33 quintal of paddy so far. Similarly, while 100 millers have agreed to undertake custom milling, procurement could not begin due to the absence of society authority slips (SAS) and miller authority slips (MAS).