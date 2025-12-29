PM pays tribute to Odisha’s Parbati Giri, freedom fighter and social reformer in Mann ki Baat

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to eminent freedom fighter Parbati Giri, one of the few women leaders of the state who led the freedom struggle from the front and dedicated her life to social services after India attained independence.
In the last episode of the monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2025, the prime minister remembered Parbati Giri, one of the many unsung heroes of the freedom movement who did not get their due in the pages of history.
Encouraging citizens of the country to explore the contributions of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, Modi said, people from every part of the country contributed to the freedom movement but unfortunately, many of them, both men and women, did not receive the respect they deserved.
“One such freedom fighter is Parvati Giri ji of Odisha. Her birth centenary will be celebrated in January 2026. She participated in the Quit India Movement at the age of 16. After independence, she dedicated her life to social service and tribal welfare. She established several orphanages. Her inspiring life will continue to guide every generation,” the PM said.
He said, “Next month we will celebrate the 77th Republic Day of the country. Whenever such occasions arise, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the freedom fighters and the makers of the Constitution. Our country fought a long struggle for independence.”
Speaking in Odia, the prime minister said, “Mun Parbati Giri Ji nku ajira Mann ki Baat re shradhanjali arpana karuchi (I pay my tribute to Parvati Giri on today’s Mann ki Baat).”
Modi further said it is the people’s responsibility to not forget our heritage and pass on the great saga of the heroes, both men and women who brought us independence, to the next generation. Stating that the central government created a special website during celebration of 75th year of independence, Modi said a section on it was dedicated to “Unsung Heroes”. One can visit this website to learn about the great personalities who played a significant role in achieving independence for the country, he said.
Born to Dhananjay Giri and Shrimati Devi in Samalaipadar village of Bijepur block in Bargarh district on January 19, 1926, Parbati Giri breathed her last on August 17, 1995.