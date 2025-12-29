PM pays tribute to Odisha’s Parbati Giri, freedom fighter and social reformer in Mann ki Baat

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to eminent freedom fighter Parbati Giri, one of the few women leaders of the state who led the freedom struggle from the front and dedicated her life to social services after India attained independence.

In the last episode of the monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2025, the prime minister remembered Parbati Giri, one of the many unsung heroes of the freedom movement who did not get their due in the pages of history.

Encouraging citizens of the country to explore the contributions of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, Modi said, people from every part of the country contributed to the freedom movement but unfortunately, many of them, both men and women, did not receive the respect they deserved.

“One such freedom fighter is Parvati Giri ji of Odisha. Her birth centenary will be celebrated in January 2026. She participated in the Quit India Movement at the age of 16. After independence, she dedicated her life to social service and tribal welfare. She established several orphanages. Her inspiring life will continue to guide every generation,” the PM said.