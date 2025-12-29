Railway Board clears four new lines worth Rs 9K crore for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Railway Board has approved four new railway lines in Odisha. The new projects totalling a distance of 312 km will be executed at a cost of around Rs 9,020.58 crore in public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The broad gauge lines include the 101-km Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Dhamra, 112.5-km Luburi-Tentuloi-Budhapank, 49-km Tikiri-Kutrumali and 49.58-km Balaram-Putagdia-Tentuloi under East Coast Railway (ECoR).

A part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya vision, the line between Jajpur Keonjhar Road and Dhamra Port will connect important religious and tourist destinations in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. Estimated at Rs 2,987.13 crore, the project will have 10 stations between the originating and destination stations. The line will provide direct rail connectivity to Maa Biraja temple, one of the oldest religious Shakti Peethas at Jajpur Town, famous Shaivite shrine of Baba Akhandalamani at Aradi in Bhadrak and Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara.

The remaining three are part of the dedicated freight corridors, which will be developed to facilitate faster evacuation of goods. While the proposed Balaram-Putagdia-Tentuloi line is part of the inner corridor and Luburi-Tentuloi-Budhapank forms the outer corridor of Talcher coal belt, Tikiri-Kutrumali line will facilitate transport of bauxite ore from Kutrumali and Sijumali mines in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.