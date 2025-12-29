Women ransack two illicit liquor shops in Odisha's Rajkanika alleging anti-social activities

KENDRAPARA: Protesting the negative impact of alcohol on their community and families, a large number of women ransacked two illicit liquor shops at Madhupada and Baradia villages under Rajkanika police limits here on Sunday.

The staff of both the liquor outlets fled after pulling down the shutters when they saw the irate women approaching. The agitators subsequently broke the locks of the shops and damaged the liquor bottles.

The women said due to the illegal liquor shops, there has been an increase in anti-social activities in the locality. Most men spent their hard-earned money on booze and then beat up their spouses.

Rajani Behera of Madhupada village said on Saturday, local women lodged an FIR in Rajkanika police station against the owner of the illegal liquor shops. Acting on the complaint, police raided the house of the owner, Deepak Mallick, and seized some liquor bottles. However, Deepak fled the village. “As police failed to arrest him, we ransacked both the shops,” she said.

Similarly, Bijayani Rout of Baradia village said unchecked flow of illicit liquor and narcotics is wreaking havoc on the families in the area. Besides, anti-social activities have gone up in the locality. Drunkards and drug-addicts are harassing common people at night and creating nuisance. Police seem to have turned a blind eye to this illicit trade, she alleged.

“Many men are spending a huge amount of money on alcohol due to which women are now up in arms against the illicit liquor traders,” she added.

Later in the day, police reached the spot and pacified the agitating women. “We will arrest all the illicit liquor traders operating in the area soon,” said IIC of Rajkanika police station Sanjay Kumar Mallick.