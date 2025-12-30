Bamboo plantation planned to curb elephant herd straying into Bhubaneswar

BMC asked to supply green waste: DFO

“Salia (Dendro calamus), a variety commonly used as elephant feed, will be planted by the division in the wildlife sanctuary. The proposed plantation is expected to help retain herds within the forest limits and restore the degraded landscapes over time,” he said.

However, acknowledging that the plantations will take time to mature, the DFO said as a temporary measure, they have urged the civic authorities in Bhubaneswar to support the Chandaka division in supply of green waste generated from routine pruning of banyan and other large trees that elephants prefer to eat.

“We are also taking support of those discarding their banana plant waste after harvest. Instead of being discarded, this green waste can serve as a temporary fodder for the elepants” Acharya said. Our field staff have already collected this waste three to four times from BMC as a temporary intervention,” he said.

Sources said Chandaka is facing severe shortage of food for elephants owing to its shrinking and fragmented habitat as well as presence of captive jumbos who need to be fed in large quantities daily. In the absence of food, the elephants frequently enter into the city’s periphery leading to the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Following entry of two tuskers from the forest to Sikharchandi hill, the administration had to keep the place shut for visitors for two days on Saturday and Sunday. It was reopened for visitors on Monday after a team of 20 forest frontline staff from the division managed to drive away the elephants to the wild following a four-day struggle.