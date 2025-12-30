CHSE Odisha moves Plus II exam, certificate forms online

BHUBANESWAR: In a big relief to Plus II students, the Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE), Odisha has made all important exam and certificate related forms available online, eliminating their need to visit the council headquarters in person.
CHSE controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida told TNIE that the initiative is intended at making the process smoother, time-saving and more accessible, especially for students from remote areas.
“Students are no longer required to visit the headquarters to collect and submit various documents related to their certificates as the council has made 27 different forms, including those related to the issuance of provisional certificates, duplicate certificates, migration certificates and registration numbers, available online. The move is expected to make the process both time-efficient and convenient for the students,” he said.
Parida said CHSE has created a dedicated ‘Forms’ window on its website where both students as well as officials can access and download the required forms. Earlier, students had to visit the headquarters here to collect and submit these forms, particularly for duplicate certificates and certificate of ‘Whomsoever It May Concern’, especially in cases involving re-evaluation or re-addition of marks.
“This was convenient for students from Khurda, Cuttack and nearby districts. However, those from Malkangiri, Koraput and other far-flung districts had to incur significant expenses for travel and logistics for the same,” he added.
With the forms now available online, he said students can download and fill them from their homes, and submit them online through the Odisha Rights to Public Services portal. “Alternatively, they may submit the forms through their college authorities or directly at the council headquarters which offers them multiple options. The online access will offer huge relief to the students, saving both time and logistical costs for them,” the official said.
“Besides, dozens of other forms related to conduct of examinations and administrative work, previously printed in large volumes for supply to higher secondary schools, have also been made available online,” he added.
The council earlier spent around `20 lakh to `30 lakh annually on printing these forms which often resulted in wastage of both paper and money due to limited use. With the shift to online availability, higher secondary schools can now download the forms as per their requirement, leading to savings in paper and unnecessary expenditure.