CHSE Odisha moves Plus II exam, certificate forms online

BHUBANESWAR: In a big relief to Plus II students, the Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE), Odisha has made all important exam and certificate related forms available online, eliminating their need to visit the council headquarters in person.

CHSE controller of exams Prasanta Kumar Parida told TNIE that the initiative is intended at making the process smoother, time-saving and more accessible, especially for students from remote areas.

“Students are no longer required to visit the headquarters to collect and submit various documents related to their certificates as the council has made 27 different forms, including those related to the issuance of provisional certificates, duplicate certificates, migration certificates and registration numbers, available online. The move is expected to make the process both time-efficient and convenient for the students,” he said.

Parida said CHSE has created a dedicated ‘Forms’ window on its website where both students as well as officials can access and download the required forms. Earlier, students had to visit the headquarters here to collect and submit these forms, particularly for duplicate certificates and certificate of ‘Whomsoever It May Concern’, especially in cases involving re-evaluation or re-addition of marks.