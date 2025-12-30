From gloom to cheer, 2025 was a mixed bag for Odisha's Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: It was a year of contrasts for Sundargarh. If law and order issues, rising crime and resurgence in Maoist violence troubled security agencies in the district, the year saw Rourkela’s growing technological and research prowess acknowledged far and wide.

After a lull of nearly seven years, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit saw its resurgence in Rourkela. On May 27, armed Maoists looted a truck laden with around five tonne of industrial explosive from a forest under K Balang police limits.

Next month, during a joint search operation, an ASI of 134 CRPF Battalion Satyawan Kumar Singh (34) attained martyrdom in an IED blast at Silkuta forest near Banko of K Balang. The third Maoist violence of the year saw a 37-year-old railway trackman Atua Oram killed and a fellow worker injured in a similar blast near Renjda of K Balang in August. The resurfacing of Maoists led to redeployment of CRPF at strategic points.

On a positive note, the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) was selected as one of the seven hub institutions of the country under the prestigious Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research programme of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation of the Central government.

Similarly, Adani Enterprises plan to set up an Rs 84,000 crore coal-to-chemical plant and NTPC SAIL Power Company Limited’s proposal to establish a floating solar project with an investment of Rs 710.27 crore brought cheers for Sundargarh.