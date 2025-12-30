High-stakes poll battle, farmer’s protests, brutal killing in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Farmers’ disenchantment over paddy procurement remained a persistent marker of 2025 across western Odisha districts. It began with protests in Bargarh over the lifting of paddy from mandis, as agrarian distress continued to be one of the most pressing concerns throughout the year. Although procurement improved after administrative intervention, farmer organisations maintained that the problems ran much deeper.

As the year progressed, protests resurfaced over delayed tokens, deductions from MSP, unpaid crop insurance claims, and fertiliser shortages. These issues were not confined to a single district. Farmer bodies in Sambalpur and Bargarh organised demonstrations, road blockades, and bandhs at various points during the year.

The alleged suicide of a farmer in Jujumura block in January underlined the seriousness of the distress being voiced by paddy growers. The most recent agitation unfolded on December 19 in Sambalpur, where farmers launched an indefinite protest by blocking highways at five locations across the district. The protest, which continued for nearly eight hours, was eventually disrupted after police arrested the farmers.

Political developments during the year were marked by episodic controversies and electoral churn. Following the death of Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September, the re-election to the Assembly constituency became one of the most high-profile polls in the region. The election, held in November, recorded a high voter turnout, with the BJP securing a decisive victory and altering the constituency’s political landscape.