Kidnapped man rescued from Odisha's Bargarh, three arrested

CUTTACK: Madhupatna police on Monday rescued a 42-year-old man who was kidnapped three days back, and arrested three persons in this connection. The accused were identified as Dibya Lochan Behera (48), Ajit Mishra (35) and Jambeswar Mishra.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the victim Tapan Kumar Satapathy is a native of Jagatsinghpur district.

He stayed in Nuabazar area of Cuttack and worked with the Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC). On December 26, Satapathy was on way to Nuabazar via Taladanda canal when he was abducted by the three accused.

“The miscreants snatched his mobile phone and took him to Balangir and subsequently to Bargarh. They then demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom from Satapathy’s elder brother Keshab Chandra Satapathy for his release. Basing on Keshab’s complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation,” Dnyandeo said.

He said the accused had kept the victim in different locations of Balangir and Bargarh. “A team of Madhupatna police along with special squad of Cuttack UPD conducted raids in the two districts and safely rescued the victim from Barpali locality in Bargarh,” said the DCP.