Odisha Food Festival a ‘Cultural Kumbh’: Dy CM Kanak Vardhan

BHUBANESWAR: Describing the Odisha Food Festival-2025 as a ‘Cultural Kumbh of Odia cuisine’, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Sunday said the festival should be included in the state’s official tourism calendar to promote the state’s rich culinary heritage.

Addressing the final day of the week-long festival organised by Biswa Odia Parivar, Singh Deo said the event offered a unique opportunity to experience the diverse traditional food of Odisha in one place.

He assured efforts will be made to give the festival a permanent place on the tourism map of the state.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain appreciated the initiative for showcasing many traditional and rare Odia dishes, while Higher Education and Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the state government remains committed to protecting Odia culture and pride.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said such festivals will strengthen Odisha’s cultural identity and contribute to the vision of a developed India. Several other dignitaries attended the event, which also featured food competitions, cultural performances and awards for best stalls.