Odisha: Two Bangladeshis harassed at BPIA, ‘refused’ treatment by hospital

BHUBANESWAR : Two Bangladeshi nationals reportedly travelling to the city for medical treatment were subjected to police verification on arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Sunday night after the locals raised suspicion on their identity.

Furthermore, the hospital concerned also reportedly refused admission to the patient in apprehension of trouble and both were forced to return to Mumbai from where they had flown to Bhubaneswar.

According to police sources, the two brothers, aged 49 and 35, arrived from Mumbai after flying in from Dubai, where they were employed as a driver and a labourer respectively. The elder sibling, who is suffering from a cardiac ailment, was scheduled to undergo treatment at a private hospital here.

The hospital reportedly had arranged an ambulance to receive them at the airport. However, it failed to arrive following a communication gap. As the ambulance did not turn up, the two attempted to hire a taxi.