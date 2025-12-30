Odisha woman, paramour held for killing youth in hotel

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old married woman and her paramour for killing a youth who allegedly tried to have sex with them in a hotel in Balasore town.
The accused duo is Jemamani Singh (27) and Ramchandra Singh (22), both from Tantiamuhan village under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as Akash Mohanta (21), a native of Jambani village in Betnoti.
Police said Jemamani had separated from her husband and lived in Jaraka area of Jajpur district with her two children. She was reportedly having an affair with Ramchandra for the last several years.
On December 25, the duo came to Balasore town and planned to spend a night in a hotel. They accidently met Akash, a mutual friend, who informed them that he had come to Balasore to take the home guard recruitment test which was scheduled on December 28. The trio then booked a room in the hotel.
Police said in the night, the accused duo along with Akash consumed alcohol. Under the influence of alcohol, Ramchandra and Jemamani hopped on to the bed in presence of the victim. Akash, who too was drunk, reportedly expressed desire to join them in the bed. However, Jemamani and Ramchandra opposed him.
On being refused, Akash reportedly threatened Jemamani to expose her relationship with Ramchandra to her family members. Subsequently, the accused assaulted Akash. When the victim fell down, Ramachandra held his legs while Jemamani strangulated him, said police.
When Akash stopped moving, the accused duo left him on the floor and reportedly had sexual intercourse in the bed. Jemamani left the hotel in the night. The next morning, Ramchandra got up from bed and tried to wake Akash up. Realising that he was dead, Ramchandra escaped from the hotel.
DSP Nirmala Gochhayat said on being informed by the hotel owner, police reached the spot and seized the body. Suspecting it to be a murder case, police detained Ramchandra for interrogation. During questioning, Ramchandra confessed to committing the crime with the help of Jemamani.
Based on the complaint of the deceased’s parents, police registered a case and arrested the accused duo. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, Gochhayat added.