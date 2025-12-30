Odisha woman, paramour held for killing youth in hotel

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old married woman and her paramour for killing a youth who allegedly tried to have sex with them in a hotel in Balasore town.

The accused duo is Jemamani Singh (27) and Ramchandra Singh (22), both from Tantiamuhan village under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as Akash Mohanta (21), a native of Jambani village in Betnoti.

Police said Jemamani had separated from her husband and lived in Jaraka area of Jajpur district with her two children. She was reportedly having an affair with Ramchandra for the last several years.

On December 25, the duo came to Balasore town and planned to spend a night in a hotel. They accidently met Akash, a mutual friend, who informed them that he had come to Balasore to take the home guard recruitment test which was scheduled on December 28. The trio then booked a room in the hotel.

Police said in the night, the accused duo along with Akash consumed alcohol. Under the influence of alcohol, Ramchandra and Jemamani hopped on to the bed in presence of the victim. Akash, who too was drunk, reportedly expressed desire to join them in the bed. However, Jemamani and Ramchandra opposed him.