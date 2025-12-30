Orissa HC seeks IIT experts’ presence in Cuttack drain project hearing

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has asked experts from IIT-Bhubaneswar to be present at the next hearing on the progress of the `496 crore Cuttack branch storm water channel (BSWC) drainage project on January 8.

The special bench dealing with civic issues in Cuttack city has been closely monitoring the project, which involves construction of five major BSWCs under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), aiming at mitigating chronic urban flooding in the city.

The bench comprising Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh passed the direction recently while overseeing the re-vetting of the detailed project reports (DPRs) by IIT-Bhubaneswar to ensure technical robustness and timely execution.

The order came after Water Corporation of Odsha (WATCO) managing director Debabrata Mohanty joined the hearing through video conference on December 18, and assured the court that WATCO would act “in right earnest” to justify the confidence placed in its technical expertise for seamless execution of the project.

As a key first step, Mohanty informed the court that IIT experts would be urged to complete the required surveys by January 4, 2026, taking into account 19 fresh soil test reports recently conducted by WATCO and already submitted to IIT-Bhubaneswar. These tests are considered critical for finalising technically sound and sustainable drainage designs.