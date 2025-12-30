Union Minister Pradhan pays homage to Veer Chhabil Sai

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Veer Chhabil Sai Smruti Padyatra at Kudopali here on Monday.

Pradhan paid homage to Chhabil Sai, the brother of legendary freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai and one among the 57 martyrs who laid down their lives during the 1857 freedom struggle.

Addressing the gathering, he described Kudopali as a ‘great cultural pilgrimage centre’ and said visiting the historic land was a matter of pride and honour for him. “Kudopali’s history is not merely about an uprising; it is a saga of the blood and sacrifice of thousands of brave sons of the soil. It is our collective responsibility to carry this legacy forward to the younger generation,” he said.

Recalling the historic events, the union minister said on December 30, 1857, as many as 53 freedom fighters were martyred on the battlefield of Kudopali while four more were later executed, taking the total number of martyrs to 57. Among them was Veer Chhabil Sai, the brother of Veer Surendra Sai and Udanta Sai.

Pradhan said the significance of Kudopali was in no way lesser than Jallianwala Bagh and underscored the need to give the site global recognition. He informed that under the Ministry of Education, the National Book Trust has already published books on Kudopali’s history in Odia, Hindi and English, with plans to bring out editions in other Indian languages in the coming days.

The union minister further said with the cooperation of the district administration, Kudopali would be developed into a major cultural and historical centre. “By 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, Kudopali should emerge as a prominent pilgrimage of the freedom movement,” he added.

Pradhan toured the Shaheed museum and offered floral tributes at the memorial pillar. He also visited the Veer Surendra Sai Adarsha Anganwadi Kendra, interacted with children and distributed fruits among them.