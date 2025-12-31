BJP government pushes citizen-centric reforms, strengthens transparency in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The year 2025 saw the BJP government in Odisha under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi intensifying efforts to make governance more transparent, participatory and responsive to citizens’ needs with a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening public engagement, digital access to services and accountability in administration.

At the forefront of these reforms was ‘Ama Shasana’, a flagship programme formally unveiled by Chief Minister Majhi earlier this year to bridge the gap between government and the public. Under the initiative, the state established multiple channels for citizens to provide feedback on public services and welfare schemes, including a dedicated online portal, a toll-free helpline and WhatsApp messaging options. The chief minister, ministers and senior officials have committed to direct interaction with citizens to regularly monitor delivery outcomes and address grievances in real-time.

“Ama Shasana is designed to foster transparency and accountability in the administrative framework, ensuring that voices of citizens influence policy implementation and service delivery directly. The initiative also integrates modern technologies such as AI-powered chatbots to streamline communication, reflecting an effort to make governance both accessible and efficient,” said a senior bureaucrat.

In addition to the direct citizen outreach, the state has rolled out digital governance reforms to make public services more accessible and efficient. Notable measures include expansion of the Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) to district and block levels and the launch of a CM Dashboard for monitoring government work.