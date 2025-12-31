Corruption overshadows Odisha forest department amid conservation milestones

BHUBANESWAR: Five months before his retirement, forester Niranjan Satpathy (59), who had begun his career with a modest salary in 1988, was arrested on December 27 for allegedly accumulating wealth far exceeding his known sources of income.

Posted in Koraput, Satpathy was reportedly found in possession of 1 kg gold, two three-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar, another house in Semiliguda and seven high-value plots across various districts. Vigilance also reportedly seized about Rs 9 lakh in cash, Rs 67 lakh in deposits and insurance investments and Rs 1.6 lakh invested in crypto and foreign currencies.

This, however, was not an isolated case. All good forest protection, management and wildlife conservation initiatives undertaken by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department in 2025 were overshadowed by a series of illegal gratification cases involving dozens of forest officials at various levels - from divisional forest officers (DFOs) to forest guards - highlighting the rampant and deep-rooted corruption within the department.

A major conservation success for the department this year was the reintroduction of Tigress Zeenat who had escaped from the Similipal landscape after her release in November 2024 as part of the big cat supplementation project in the tiger reserve (TR). It was only after a multi-state tracking exercise which went on for two weeks that the tigress was captured in West Bengal and brought back to Similipal where she resumed her new journey from January 1.

Two months later, conservation efforts led to a record mass nesting of over 15 lakh Olive Ridley turtles at the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary and Rushikulya rookery - two of the state’s most prominent arribada sites.