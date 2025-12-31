Investor confidence in Odisha surged, state moved to top bracket

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s industrial landscape in 2025 reflected a year of investments in emerging sectors, diversification and execution led by renewed investor confidence that helped the state improve its economic standing and reinforce its reputation as one of the top investment destinations in the country.

The year was marked not just by investment announcements but by policy action, faster clearances and a visible transition towards a more broad-based industrial economy while expanding into new-age sectors.

The Utkarsh Odisha-Make-in-Odisha Conclave in January achieved a milestone by attracting 593 project proposals worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore across 20 sectors and 145 investment-related MoUs involving a total investment of Rs 12.89 lakh crore.

The state witnessed significant momentum in industrial investment as 244 new investment projects with a cumulative proposed investment of Rs 5.66 lakh crore and employment potential of over 3.35 lakh people were approved during the year. These investments spanned sectors such as chemicals, green hydrogen and green ammonia, tourism, food processing, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, ESDM, pharmaceuticals and green energy equipment manufacturing.

Along with the approvals, the state achieved substantial progress in project implementation, with ground breaking of 80 projects involving investments of over `1.75 lakh crore and expected employment opportunities for 1.4 lakh people. Manufacturing continued to anchor Odisha’s industrial growth, with steel, aluminium and metal-based industries retaining their central role.

However, a defining feature of 2025 was the state’s push towards value addition and diversification. Downstream metal units, auto components, electrical equipment, textiles and processed food industries gained traction ensuring reduced dependence on raw material-led growth and improving employment intensity. Several large projects in Keonjhar, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Khurda, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh moved from approval to construction.

The biggest strategic success of the year was the state government’s ability to bring South Korean steel major POSCO back to Odisha, this time through a partnership with JSW, to set up a mega steel plant in Keonjhar, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.