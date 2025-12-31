Odisha 2025: State rocked by gang-rapes,murders, scams

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha found itself grappling with a series of gruesome crimes that shook the conscience of not only the state but the entire nation. A disturbing spate of gang-rapes, murders, self-immolation, riots and scams exposed the systemic rot.

The series of brutal gang-rapes in the state, especially near popular tourist places, sparked massive outrage, exposed gaping holes in security, prompting calls for better and women safety measures.

On June 15, a 20-year-old college student was gang-raped in front of her male friend by 10 men on Gopalpur beach. Another college student, aged 19 years, was gang-raped by four men on September 13 after they held her male friend hostage near Baliharachandi temple in Puri district.

In the capital, the shocking gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl and brutal assault of her friend near Dhauli hills on December 10 by a history-sheeter and his three associates showed that there was very little fear of law in the tourist zones across the state.

This year, at least four tragic self-immolation incidents hogged the national headlines. A second year student of Integrated BEd at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore set herself on fire outside the principal’s office on July 12 after her repeated complaints of sexual harassment by the head of the Education department, assistant professor Samir Sahoo, were allegedly ignored by the college administration.

She sustained 95 per cent burn injuries and succumbed during treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar two days later. The incident sparked significant outrage, political controversy and calls for systemic reforms in the education sector.

In another incident of alleged institutional negligence, a 20-year-old Nepalese girl studying in KIIT university allegedly died by suicide on February 16 following harassment by a 21-year-old mechanical engineering student from the same institution.