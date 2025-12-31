Odisha CM says no to New Year celebrations in govt offices

BHUBANESWAR: In a clear departure from convention and practice in administration, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued instructions that no New Year celebration, parties, feasts or social gatherings should be organised within the premises of any state government office on Thursday.

Extending his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the “English New Year 2026” on Tuesday, the chief minister appealed the public to not visit him personally or approach officials of his office to convey New Year greetings.

In an official press note issued by the CMO, it was clarified that January 1, 2026, will remain a regular working day for all state government offices. Apart from routine courtesy interactions, no form of celebration will be permitted.

All government departments and offices across the state have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order. Heads of offices and institutions have been instructed to enforce the directive firmly so that normal administrative work continues without disruption.

The move of the chief minister is seen as a bid to assert Hindu and Odia tradition, which celebrates Maha Bishuba Sankranti, also known as Pana Sankranti, as the New Year with religious rituals and cultural activities.