Pralay missile clears salvo user trials, set for early induction into armed forces

BHUBANESWAR: India’s newly developed tactical short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) Pralay on Wednesday cleared user evaluation trials during back-to-back tests in salvo mode from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on the eve of the New Year 2026, paving the way for its early induction into the armed forces.

Defence sources said two rounds of the canisterised missile were successfully flight-tested in quick succession from the same launcher positioned at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pralay is an indigenously developed solid-propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

“The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory, demonstrated mid-air manoeuvres and hit-to-kill with pinpoint accuracy, meeting all the mission objectives. The user evaluation trials validated the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile. It is now ready for induction,” sources said.

For the tests, the systems were integrated by the two development-cum-production partners. The trials were witnessed by senior scientists from DRDO, representatives of the users from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army, as well as industry representatives, including the development-cum-production partners.

Pralay is part of the country’s strategic integrated rocket force, a dedicated wing of the Strategic Forces Command (SFC). Comparable to China’s Dong Feng-12, Russia’s 9K720 Iskander, the US Army’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) and South Korea’s Hyunmoo-2, Pralay can deceive anti-ballistic missile interceptors.