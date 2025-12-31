Uniform policy to manage Jagannath temple land

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is planning to free all land belonging to Shree Jagannath temple at Puri from illegal occupation and lease them out at the highest possible value to raise revenue as well as take up other renovation work by bringing an uniform policy on temple land settlement.

The issue was discussed at a meeting presided over by Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday. Thousands of acres of land are registered in the name of Lord Jagannath both in the state and various places outside.

The minister was informed that a major chunk of these lands has been encroached upon and as a result the Jagannath temple is not receiving any income from it. In many places, poor and landless sevayats have been living on this land for years without any legal right over it.

Official sources said discussion was held on proper settlement of the land registered in the name of Lord Jagannath, amendments to the policy concerning long-term occupants, tenants, sevayats and mathas (monastic institutions) and granting the land to them. It was decided that under the revised policy, sevayats and non-sevayats who have been residing on such land will receive benefits and the temple’s revenue collection will become smoother.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included amendments to the existing Shree Jagannath Temple Act, setting up sub-committees to ensure smooth conduct of rituals, enforcement of a strict code of conduct for sevayats and visitors and prevent entry of prohibited items into the temple.

The minister said the aim is to amend the Srimandir land settlement policy, grant rights to long-standing sevayats and increase the temple’s revenue.