Union Cabinet clears widening of Mohana-Koraput section of NH-326 in Odisha at a cost of Rs 1,526 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the widening and strengthening of Mohana-Koraput section of NH-326 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,526.21 crore.

Sources said the existing two-lane of the 243.1 km stretch (from 68.6 km to 311.7 km) of the highway will be widened to two-lane with paved shoulder on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The total capital cost for the project includes a civil construction cost of Rs 966.79 crore.

In a briefing about the cabinet decision in New Delhi, Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the upgradation of NH-326 will make travel faster, safer and more reliable, resulting in overall development of southern Odisha, particularly benefiting the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

“Improved road connectivity will directly benefit local communities, industries, educational institutions and tourism centres by enhancing access to markets, healthcare, and employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the region’s inclusive growth,” he said.

The Mohana-Koraput section of NH-326 at present has sub-standard geometry (intermediate lane/two-lane, many deficient curves and steep gradients) and the existing road alignment, carriageway width and geometric deficiencies constrain safe, efficient movement of heavy vehicles and reduce freight throughput to coastal ports and industrial centres.

These constraints will be removed by upgrading the corridor to two-lane with paved shoulders with geometric corrections (curve realignments and gradient improvements), removal of black spots and pavement strengthening, enabling safe and uninterrupted movement of goods and passengers and reducing vehicle operating costs.