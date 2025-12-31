Work honestly & clean the system: Odisha CM tells 1,543 new recruits at State Employment Fair

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday distributed 1,543 appointment letters to newly-recruited officers and employees at the 14th edition of the State Employment Fair organised at the Rail Auditorium here.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister reiterated his government’s firm resolve to build a corruption-free, transparent and citizen-centric administration. “These appointments are not merely jobs but a responsibility to deliver honest governance at the grassroots level,” he said, urging the new recruits to remain free of corruption and work relentlessly to cleanse the system of malpractice.

“Your appointment letter is a symbol of your hard work, perseverance and success. From today, your foremost goal must be to take governance to the last mile with transparency, accountability and compassion,” Majhi said.

He noted that in just 18 months of his government, a total of 39,459 appointments have been made at the state level, reflecting the administration’s strong focus on employment generation and youth empowerment as part of the broader vision of building a developed Odisha and a developed India.

Appointment letters were issued across 11 departments, including School & Mass Education, Agriculture, Revenue & Disaster Management, Finance, Labour & ESI, Cooperation, Tourism, Home, Food Supplies, Skill Development, and Planning & Convergence, Majhi said. Key recruitments included 681 physical education instructors, 74 post-graduate teachers (PGT), 77 assistant soil conservation officers, 315 soil conservation extension workers, 86 Odisha Revenue Service officers, 30 Odisha Administrative Service officers, 65 Odisha Tax & Accounts Service officers, 56 Odisha Finance Service officers and 105 Odisha Labour Service officers.