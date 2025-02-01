10 college students held for question paper leak in Odisha's Bargarh college

BARGARH: At least 12 people including 10 undergraduate students have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak incident which was reported from Barpali college on January 28, Bargarh police said on Friday.

Briefing the media, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bargarh Padarabinda Tripathy said the accused students belong to Barpali, Deogarh, Sohela and Bhatli colleges which are affiliated to Sambalpur University. Besides, owner of an internet cafe in Barpali Bibek Sahu and clerk of Naktideul College Ashok Sahu have been arrested in this connection.

As per the complaint lodged by Barpali college authorities with police, the Plus Three third semester examination of Political Science Honours was conducted on Tuesday. During the exam, a squad from Sambalpur University visited the college for inspection and found a Plus Three second-year student copying from some printed materials. The college principal was informed immediately and the student questioned about the source of printed answers. The student reportedly revealed that before the exam, he bought the question paper from an internet cafe in Barpali.

Tripathy said police registered a case on the basis of the complaint and started investigation. On Wednesday, Bibek, Ashok and 10 students who had bought the question paper, were arrested. Ashok had leaked the questions from Naktideul college and sold it to one of the students. The leaked question paper eventually reached Bibek who printed it and sold the copies to other students.

Principal of Barpali College Jayanti Dash said, “We recorded a written confession from the student and submitted it along with the seized printed material to police for inquiry. The college also submitted a detailed report on the incident to the authorities of Sambalpur University on Friday.”

The SDPO said all the 12 accused were produced in court on Thursday. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if any other person was involved in the question paper leak incident.