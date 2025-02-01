Another heist in Odisha's Dharmasala: Pharma shop staffer looted of Rs 70,000 at gunpoint

JAJPUR: Two unidentified miscreants reportedly looted Rs 70,000 from a pharmaceutical shop employee at gunpoint on Jenapur-Jaraka road near Emam Nagar within Dharmasala police limits here on Friday. The victim is Ranjit Sethy, a resident of Kumari.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar loot in Dharmasala where miscreants robbed Rs 5 lakh from a businessman at gunpoint on NH-16 near Barabati chowk.

As per the complaint filed by Sethy in Dharmasala police station, he was returning home on a motorcycle after collecting payments from traders in Kalinga Nagar area in the afternoon. Near Emam Nagar, he was intercepted by two miscreants who were on a black motorcycle.

The miscreants reportedly opened fire to scare Sethy. Subsequently, they snatched the bag containing Rs 70,000 cash by holding the gun to his head before fleeing.

Sethy, who works in a private pharmaceutical shop in Jaraka, reported the matter to his employer following which a police complaint was filed in the night.

Police said on basis of the complaint, a case has been registered. Efforts are on to identify and nab the miscreants. Further investigation is underway.

On Tuesday night, four miscreants had looted Rs 5 lakh from Jitendra Das of Jajpur town at gunpoint on NH-16 in Dharmasala.

Das, who deals in the potato and onion business, was travelling in his four-wheeler towards Kuakhia from Chandikhole when he was intercepted by four miscreants. The miscreants reportedly opened fire, smashed his car window, snatched the bag containing Rs 5 lakh cash and fled. Police are yet to make any arrests in this connection.