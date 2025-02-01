Odisha govt readies massive Rs 7K crore traffic, road expansion plan for capital city

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to invest around Rs 7,000 crore on a traffic decongestion plan for the capital city of Bhubaneswar, road expansion and improved connectivity.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting of the Works department presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here at the Lok Seva Bhavan on Friday.

The plan includes construction of a 64 km-long inner ring road in Bhubaneswar from Tamando to Paikrapur and Dhauli to Tamando with six-lane roads. Besides, a project for construction of an outer ring road from Bhubaneswar has also been prepared. The outer ring road will be 148 km-long with six lanes and two service roads. The project estimated at Rs 6,152 crore will facilitate expansion of the Bhubaneswar city.