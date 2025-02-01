Odisha govt readies massive Rs 7K crore traffic, road expansion plan for capital city

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to invest around Rs 7,000 crore on a traffic decongestion plan for the capital city of Bhubaneswar, road expansion and improved connectivity.
A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level review meeting of the Works department presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here at the Lok Seva Bhavan on Friday.
The plan includes construction of a 64 km-long inner ring road in Bhubaneswar from Tamando to Paikrapur and Dhauli to Tamando with six-lane roads. Besides, a project for construction of an outer ring road from Bhubaneswar has also been prepared. The outer ring road will be 148 km-long with six lanes and two service roads. The project estimated at Rs 6,152 crore will facilitate expansion of the Bhubaneswar city.
According to the plans, an elevated corridor will be built from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan. Other projects include construction of the Daya West Canal road from Patia square to Suanga Mouza, widening of the road from Sundarpada to Jatni, construction of three flyovers at Kalpana, Museum and Sishu Bhavan Square along with an underpass at the AG Square.
Similarly, work is in progress on a left parallel road from Insititute of Mathematics through Patharagadi, Utkal Hospital, Rail Vihar up to Ekamra Kanan. Plans are also afoot to construct a right access road from Damana to Press Square, Kala Rahanga to Barimunda and Kelucharan Park to Barimunda.
Out of these projects, construction of the Damana Square to Press Square access road has been completed while the work on the Sundarpada-Jatni road and the left parallel road is going on. The chief minister asked the officials to prepare a detailed project report for the remaining works immediately.
Besides, as a part of the grand ring road project which aims to connect four corners of the state, a 287 km-long road with four tunnels will be constructed from Berhampur to Jeypore. An expenditure of Rs 214 crore will be also made for renovation and beautification of Ma Tarini temple at Keonjhar.
Discussions were also held on Barbil ring road, development of unit-II area of the Bhubaneswar city and other projects. The chief minister asked the officials to complete all the projects within the scheduled time.
Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, development commissioner Anu Garg and senior officials were present.