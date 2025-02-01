Odisha: Man, brother-in-law among 3 killed while taking back father's body home from hospital

BHADRAK: A 26-year-old man, his brother-in-law and the driver of the ambulance on which they were taking back the body of his deceased father from hospital were killed on Saturday in Odisha's Bhadrak district after the vehicle was hit by a dumper from behind, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 16 near Maitapur, about 16 km from Bhadrak town, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Jena (26), Sudhansu Jena (42), and the ambulance driver, Dillip Singh (43).

Sanjay's mother Sabitri Jena suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to the Bhogarai hospital.

Sanjay's father Dibakar Jena died at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Friday night while undergoing treatment for some ailment.

The accident happened when they were taking back his body to their native place in Palasia village in the Bhogarai police station area.

A case was lodged, and an investigation is underway, police said.