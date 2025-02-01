Odisha recorded highest share of non-tax revenue at 49 per cent in 2023-24: Economic Survey

BHUBANESWAR: As the real GDP of the country grew at 6.4 per cent, close to its decadal average, Odisha’s economy exhibited steady growth in 2023-24, with the state recording the highest share of non-tax revenue in its own receipts, at 49 per cent, the Economic Survey 2024-25 has revealed.

According to the report tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Friday, a significant portion of non-tax revenue came from the mining sector.

Mining activity in India remains concentrated among five states - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha - accounting for about 60 per cent of the all-state mining gross state value added (GSVA). Given Odisha’s abundant mineral resources, mining continues to be a major driver of industrial growth and revenue generation, contributing around eight per cent to the country’s total industrial output.

The survey revealed that states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh have performed reasonably well in the industrial sector, despite having a lower presence in the service sector. This suggests a significant opportunity for these states to accelerate industrialisation and boost industrial productivity by integrating services such as logistics, IT, and consulting.

“The states could benefit significantly by accelerating industrialisation and enhancing productivity, which, in turn, would bolster their service sector growth through the ongoing trend of servicification, a process where industries integrate more services into their operations,” stated the report.

Odisha also stood among the top-seven states in labour force participation rate (LFPR) and the worker-to-population ratio (WPR). The state’s industrial expansion has created job opportunities, and continued investments in infrastructure and industrial projects are expected to sustain this momentum.