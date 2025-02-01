RTI brings Rs 18.45 lakh bleaching powder scam in Odisha's Umerkote to the fore

UMERKOTE: An RTI investigation has brought to fore allegations of misappropriation of funds in purchase of bleaching powder worth Rs 18.45 lakh by Umerkote municipality during 2022.

According to RTI replies, while the standard market price for a bleaching powder bag ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 600, the municipal authorities paid an allegedly inflated price of Rs 1,300 per bag, totalling Rs 18.45 lakh to a private firm.

The bleaching powder was purchased allegedly without council body resolution, sanitation committee approval, or proper quality testing, revealing multiple irregularities. The purchased items were stored in the municipal stockyard and ultimately expired without being used, raising serious questions about financial mismanagement.

According to guidelines, bleaching powder is purchased every six months or a year based on the requirement but in this case, extra amount was bought and usage was low which is why the stock remained in the warehouse leading to wastage, said the elected councillors. They have now demanded a vigilance inquiry and stringent action against those responsible.

Sanitation committee member Tapan Debnath confirmed that neither the committee nor its members were consulted or informed about the purchase, violating standard municipal procurement protocols.

The manufacturing date on the bags indicates production in September 2022, with a shelf life of six months. Currently, the stored bleaching powder has deteriorated, losing its characteristic smell and effectiveness.

Umerkote municipality has 14 wards with a population over 30,000 and it provides funds for sanitation activities including use of bleaching powder.

Contacted, municipality’s executive officer Banamali Satapathy said he was not aware of the purchase of bleaching powder which was done before he joined.

“I don’t know how much was purchased. However, I will investigate the incident. No one has brought to my attention that the bleaching powder in the warehouse is expired. If there is any corruption in the purchase of this bleaching powder, I will inform the higher authorities,” he said.