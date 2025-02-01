Startup Odisha to fund energy transition-focused businesses, signs nine MoUs

BHUBANESWAR: Startup Odisha has joined hands with Transition Venture Capital, an energy transition-focused venture capital firm, to support early-stage startups in sectors such as new energy, e-mobility, green hydrogen, energy storage, net-zero emissions, climate-tech, and decarbonisation.

Officials said the MoU was signed at the recently concluded Utkarsh Odisha conclave. Additionally, they have partnered with the Merstra Foundation, a Kerala-based global consulting firm specialising in capacity building, innovation management, and strategic solutions to support incubators.