Startup Odisha to fund energy transition-focused businesses, signs nine MoUs

BHUBANESWAR: Startup Odisha has joined hands with Transition Venture Capital, an energy transition-focused venture capital firm, to support early-stage startups in sectors such as new energy, e-mobility, green hydrogen, energy storage, net-zero emissions, climate-tech, and decarbonisation.
Officials said the MoU was signed at the recently concluded Utkarsh Odisha conclave. Additionally, they have partnered with the Merstra Foundation, a Kerala-based global consulting firm specialising in capacity building, innovation management, and strategic solutions to support incubators.
A total of nine MoUs were signed by Startup Odisha at the business summit, which also included a pact with the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) to encourage startups in the state's tourism ecosystem; HDFC Bank to offer startups specific banking services, such as flexible current accounts, corporate cards, and trade services; Hero MotoCorp Limited, OPPO, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to create new opportunities; Hunch Circle Private Limited to focus on scaling up the business of Odisha-based startups suitable for international markets; and ACIC GIET University Foundation to carry out collaborative activities to promote and finance technology-based entrepreneurship in the state.