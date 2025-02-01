Tailor among four arrested for credit card fraud of Rs 52.90 lakh in Odisha

ROURKELA: The Cyber Crime wing of Rourkela Police has unearthed a credit card fraud of around Rs 52.90 lakh from ICICI Bank with the arrest of four persons including the prime accused who is a tailor by profession.

All the arrested persons - key accused Md Tabrez Alam, a tax advocate of Uditnagar, an employee of the bank and owner of a merchant store - were produced in court on Friday under sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 338, 336 (3) and 61 (2) of BNS and 66 (C ) & (D) of IT Act. Alam has a tailoring shop in Koelnagar.

The fraud came to light after the zonal headquarter office of ICICI bank in Kolkata noticed abnormal growth in non-performing assets (NPA) involving credit card transactions. Accordingly, a complaint was lodged in the Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station at Rourkela on January 22.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the credit card forgery was carried out over a period of time with manipulation of financial records, forged documents and unauthorised cash withdrawals. The large-scale fraud amounts to Rs 52.90 lakh and additional accrued interest.