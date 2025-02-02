Opium farm worth Rs 60 lakh destroyed in Similipal core

BARIPADA: A joint operation by police, forest, excise, and revenue officials has uncovered and destroyed illegal opium cultivation worth approximately Rs 60 lakh in Similipal National Park’s core area on Friday.

The operation targeted plantations in Bandirabasa and Asanbani villages under Barehipani gram panchayat. The raid was carried out after a tip-off from deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Saikiran. Led by Karanjia SDPO Subrat Kumar, officials discovered opium plants spread across 1.5 acres of land. The entire plantation was uprooted and burned on-site.

“The estimated value of the destroyed crops was Rs 60 lakh, with potential earnings exceeding Rs 1 crore had the plants reached maturity,” said SDPO Kumar. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Jashipur police station.

This operation follows last year’s crackdown when authorities destroyed similar plantations worth Rs 31 crore in 10 locations in the foothills of Similipal National Park. Additionally, on January 29, officials destroyed 2,100 opium plants valued at Rs 42 lakh in nearby Edalbedha village.

A special team comprising police, forest, and excise officials has been formed to investigate the illegal cultivation. However, authorities have yet to identify or apprehend those responsible for these illegal plantations.