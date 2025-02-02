Rapid action: Police recover Rs 3.5 crore cash looted from country liquor unit within 24 hours

BHUBANESWAR/BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi police seized a whopping Rs 3.51 crore robbed by a band of eight criminals from a country liquor manufacturing unit at Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district late on Thursday night, in what turned out to be one of the largest and swiftest cash recoveries of the recent times by the state police.

The out still (OS) liquor outlet at Dharamgarh where the heist took place, is one of the largest country liquor units in the area.

All the accused - Tahir Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jasim Khan, Shamim Ansari, Basudev Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Kameshwar Yadav and Anuj Kumar - were nabbed within 24 hours of the crime, DGP YB Khurania told mediapersons in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The eight were all natives of neighbouring Jharkhand.

Anuj, previously employed in the country liquor manufacturing unit, was fired from the job about six months back for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities. Police said it was he who reportedly planned the robbery and involved criminals like Jasim, Tahir and Shamim as well as the four others.

In fact, the magnitude of the crime remained under wraps for a day as it was initially reported that a mere Rs 10 lakh was looted by the gang. Only after the recovery, police opened up about the massive loot. Why so much cash was stashed in the OS liquor shop premises is still under investigation.

Interestingly, the criminals, in a hurry to flee with the fortune, left two of their accomplices behind who ended up encountering a patrol team and that’s how the case unravelled.

Investigation revealed the accused had carried out a two-day recce of the unit on January 14. They returned on Wednesday (January 29) in a car and stayed near Titilagarh railway station before arriving at Dharamgarh on Thursday evening at around 9 pm.