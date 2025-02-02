Sambalpur University Professor among those arrested by CBI in NAAC rating bribery case in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a professor of Sambalpur University in Odisha following a nationwide raid in connection with a bribery case involving the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

According to reports, Bulu Maharana, a faculty of Library Science department, was one among the six-member team which had gone to inspect an institution under investigation Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday evening, a CBI team searched two premises of Maharana including his office room in the university and his residence and found substantial documents to support the claims, following which he was arrested.

The CBI investigation led to the discovery of alleged bribe payments made to the NAAC team, including cash, gold, mobile phones, and laptops, which were recovered during searches.

The agency said searches were conducted at 20 locations across India, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar, and New Delhi.

In total, the CBI has seized approximately Rs 37 lakh in cash, six laptops, one iPhone 16 Pro, and other items.