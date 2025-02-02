Three killed, one critical after ambulance carrying dead body hits tipper

As per sources, Jena’s father Dibakar, a TB patient, was undergoing treatment at SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. He reportedly lost his life while undergoing treatment on Friday night. The family was taking his body home when the incident took place during the early morning hours of the day.

Owing to dense fog, the ambulance driver was reportedly unable to see clearly and as a result, hit the dumper in front of him. Jena, Dhal and the driver were killed on the spot. On being informed, Bhadrak police reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. Meanwhile, Sabitri was rushed to the hospital.

Devastated after the incident, Jena’s wife Mily said her husband had last called her on Friday night to inform her of Dibakar’s death. “My husband said they are returning home and would reach in the morning. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. I have three children to take care of. I don’t know what am I going to do now,” said an inconsolable Mily. Jena is survived by three children besides his wife.

His elder daughter Barsha, an 18-year-old, expressed uncertainty over their future following the untimely death of her father. She further urged the government to provide them with financial assistance.