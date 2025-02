BHUBANESWAR: After waiting for more than two years for a bullish metal market and a recent nudge from the Centre, the state government has finally approved the proposal of the Steel and Mines department for auction of 10 mineral blocks, mostly iron and manganese ore.

The government has approved auction of four iron ore mines - Koira in Sundargarh district, and Roida-1, Putulipani and Jalahuri in Keonjhar district, whose lease period have expired since 2021. Jhumka-Pathiriposhi West iron ore block in Sundargarh is a virgin mine put up for auction.

Three blocks with a mix of deposit of iron ore and manganese located at Orahuri, Bhanjikususm in Sundargarh, and Roida-D in Keonjhar district are in the auction list. The government has also given permission for auction of two virgin bauxite blocks at Karlapat in Kalahandi district and Nunapaimali in Rayagada district.

Even after more than seven months of coming to power, the BJP government was reluctant to take a call on e-auction of mines fearing lack of response from bidders due to the current low metal prices, as it would lead to significantly lower revenue earnings for the state.

“The decision to go for auction of 10 mineral blocks including two virgin bauxite mines in a not so conducive market situation is most possibly driven by pressure from the Union Mines minister G Kishan Reddy, who during his recent visit took up the issue with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi,” said sources in the mining industry.