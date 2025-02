BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack is getting ready to host the ODI between India and England on February 9, the directorate of Fire Services has flagged serious concerns over lack of fire safety measures in the stadium.

In a letter to the additional chief secretary Revenue and Disaster Management department, the directorate said a fire safety inspection carried out in May 2022 had found absence of safety protocols and pointed out critical shortcomings, including absence of fire extinguishers, inadequate emergency exits, lack of a proper evacuation plan, and non-functional hydrant systems. However, even more than two years after the fire safety audit and multiple reminders to the stadium authorities in the past, no substantial action has been taken.

“Despite repeated advice from the directorate, fire safety measures have not been taken by the associations concerned, in control of the complex. Public events are still being held without the fire safety certificate,” the letter stated.

Sources said, the Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department has leased out the land of Barabati stadium in favour of Odisha Olympic Association (OOA), Cuttack, which manages it and organises cricket matches on the ground. The stadium has a capacity to seat more than 45,000 spectators.

The audit has flagged that the buildings, towers or blocks have not been equipped with automatic fire detection, alarm and public address systems. Automatic sprinkler systems have also not been installed in all floors including basements of the buildings, towers and blocks.