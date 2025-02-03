BJD leaders’ meet in Guwahati hotel sparks speculation

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of attempts by the BJD leadership to strengthen the party organisation following the defeat in the 2024 elections, a meeting of several senior leaders at a hotel in Guwahati has sparked intense speculation in political circles here.

Though it is said that the leaders were in the Assam capital to attend a social event, the coming together of heavyweights of the regional outfit outside the state, has raised suspicion.

Sources said, BJD leaders present at the meeting included former ministers Sanjay Das Burma and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, former MLA Sambit Routray and senior leader Pravat Tripathy. However, it is not clear what transpired at the meeting.

Interestingly, veteran politician Bijay Mohapatra and BJP MLA from Khurda Prasanta Kumar Jagadev were also present at the hotel. Whether the BJD leaders had a meeting with Mohapatra or Jagadev is yet to be confirmed though. However, Das Burma tried to downplay the incident saying there was no such congregation for any particular purpose. The gathering is being given a different colour, he said.