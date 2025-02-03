BJD leaders’ meet in Guwahati hotel sparks speculation

BHUBANESWAR: In the midst of attempts by the BJD leadership to strengthen the party organisation following the defeat in the 2024 elections, a meeting of several senior leaders at a hotel in Guwahati has sparked intense speculation in political circles here.
Though it is said that the leaders were in the Assam capital to attend a social event, the coming together of heavyweights of the regional outfit outside the state, has raised suspicion.
Sources said, BJD leaders present at the meeting included former ministers Sanjay Das Burma and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, former MLA Sambit Routray and senior leader Pravat Tripathy. However, it is not clear what transpired at the meeting.
Interestingly, veteran politician Bijay Mohapatra and BJP MLA from Khurda Prasanta Kumar Jagadev were also present at the hotel. Whether the BJD leaders had a meeting with Mohapatra or Jagadev is yet to be confirmed though. However, Das Burma tried to downplay the incident saying there was no such congregation for any particular purpose. The gathering is being given a different colour, he said.
Das Burma asserted that a battle of ideology is going on in Odisha with the BJD’s fight against the BJP. The BJD is now performing the duty entrusted by the people of Odisha. “It is not appropriate to state that the leaders were planning anything against the BJP. If any discussion is going on within the party among the leaders, it should be welcomed,” he said. This is for the second time during the last one month that the senior leaders have met leading to speculations over growing discontentment in the party on the manner in which it is being run after the election defeat. In December, several leaders had met at the residence of deputy leader of the BJD legislature party Prasanna Acharya.
Besides, some of the defeated youth leaders are also regularly meeting creating a sense of unease in the BJD leadership. The youth leaders were also called to the Naveen Niwas recently to have a discussion with party president Naveen Patnaik.